Local News 

County extends local government partial shutdown

The Bartholomew County government is extending its partial shutdown of county offices. The changes, set to expire later this month have now been extended to at least January 4th.

Public access to the county government buildings will be by appointment only and only one person is allowed at each appointment, with some exceptions.

County government meetings will continue online through the Zoom app. That includes the Bartholomew County Commissioners and County Council.