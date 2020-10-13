County courthouse to get new scanner for no-touch inspections

The Bartholomew County courthouse will be getting a new security device to help protect courthouse officers from COVID-19.

Bartholomew County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new scanner for bags, purses, backpacks and similar items that will allow those to be searched without a deputy having to touch the bag. John Martoccia with the sheriff’s department said that the security detail now has to touch and search the bags by hand. The new device would be installed in the same security space at the courthouse entrance.

The commissioners opened two bids for the device, but chose the higher bidder because their equipment would better fit the space available. Commissioners chose LAURUS Systems from Ellicot City, Maryland at a cost of just over $30,000.

County Auditor Pia O’Connor said that the expense would be eligible to be covered by federal CARES Act funds the county has available. O’Connorsaid that recent changes in state guidance indicates that the county will receive its full allotment of CARES Act funds and officials will not have to be as selective on how the funds are used as they have been previously.