County Council to see new faces after incumbent upsets

The Bartholomew County Council will have new faces come November, as Republicans opted to nominate two new candidates for the November election, over two incumbents.

In Council District 1, Republican Greg Patterson defeated incumbent Scott Bonnell and Dave London with 56 percent of the vote, compared to 28 percent for Bonnell and 16 percent for London.

In November, Patterson will face Democrat Shua Cobb for the seat.

In County Council District 2, Leah Beyer defeated incumbent Greg Duke, 51 to 49 percent in the tightest race of the night.

No Democrat has filed to run for District 2 in November.

Republican Councilman Mark Gorbett won the party’s nomination again with a 72 percent to 28 percent win over Derick Olson.

Blake Wesley Fields has filed to run as a Democrat in the November election for that seat.

Republican Jorge Morales ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary for the District 4 seat on the council. He will face Democrat Josh Burbrink in the fall.