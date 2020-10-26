County Council interview: Tiffany Bosley

In one of the few contested local races on the Bartholomew County ballot, six candidates are running for the three at-large seats on the County Council — three Democrats, and three Republicans.

Incumbent Republicans Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Pence are running against Democratic challengers Tiffany Bosley, Olisa Humes and Claudette Schroer.

We talked to the candidates recently about various issues. Bosley is a business student at Indiana Wesleyan University and a supporter of Black Lives Matter. She works at the Division of Family Resources and is a mother of two with one on the way. This is her first time running for office.

Our complete interview with Bosley:

You can hear more from the rest of the candidates, later in the week.