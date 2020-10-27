County Council interview: Olisa Humes

In one of the few contested local races on the Bartholomew County ballot, six candidates are running for the three at-large seats on the County Council — three Democrats, and three Republicans.

Incumbent Republicans Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Pence are running against Democratic challengers Tiffany Bosley, Olisa Humes and Claudette Schroer.

We talked to the candidates recently about various issues. Humes grew up in Columbus, attended University of Evansville and now works with Head Start as a family advocate and as a case manager at the Brighter Days homeless shelter. She is a mother of three.

Our interview with Humes:

You can hear more from the rest of the candidates, later in the week.