County Council interview: Matt Miller

Six candidates are running for the three at-large seats on the Bartholomew County Council — three Democrats, and three Republicans.

Incumbent Republicans Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Pence are running against Democratic challengers Tiffany Bosley, Olisa Humes and Claudette Schroer.

We talked to the candidates recently about various issues. Miller is a Columbus native who served as a sheriff’s deputy and owns Raft to Rafters Pool and Spa. He has a degree in aviation flight technology from Purdue University. He is finishing his first term on the County Council and has served for the past two years as council president.

Our interview with Miller:

You can hear more from Miller on our website and the rest of the candidates, later in the week.