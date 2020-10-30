County Council interview: Evelyn Pence

Six candidates are running for the three at-large seats on the Bartholomew County Council — three Democrats, and three Republicans.

Incumbent Republicans Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Pence are running against Democratic challengers Tiffany Bosley, Olisa Humes and Claudette Schroer.

We talked to the candidates recently about various issues. Pence is originally from Bartholomew County and is retired from Cummins. She attended IUPUI and graduated from the National School of Aeronautics. She is married to Dr. Ben Carson and is finishing her 40th year on County Council.

Our interview with Pence: