County Council interview: Bill Lentz

In one of the few contested local races on the Bartholomew County ballot, six candidates are running for the three at-large seats on the County Council — three Democrats, and three Republicans.

Incumbent Republicans Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Pence are running against Democratic challengers Tiffany Bosley, Olisa Humes and Claudette Schroer.

We talked to the candidates recently about various issues. Lentz, a Hope area farmer, is running for this third term on the Council. He attended Purdue University and he and his wife Shari have two children and two grandchildren.

Our interview with Lentz:

You can hear more from the rest of the candidates, later in the week.