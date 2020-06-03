County Council incumbents hold onto seats

County Council at-large incumbents Bill Lentz, Matt Miller and Evelyn Strietelmeier Pence have won the race for the Republican nominations for those three seats, over four other competitors.

Pence was the top voter winner with 20.5 percent of the vote, with Lentz coming in close behind with 20.4 percent and Miller at 19.6 percent. Laura DeDomenic, who already holds a district seat on the council, was 4th with 16.3 percent followed by Andrew Brunni with 9.9 percent, Bill Read with 7 percent and Derick Olson with 6 percent.