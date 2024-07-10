County approves contractor for parks master plan

Bartholomew County will looking to the future growth of its park system, with the choice of a contractor to prepare the new parks master plan.

Bartholomew County Commissioners this week approved a contract for $27 thousand dollars with Zec Eight Insights of Zionsville to guide the master plan project. The county parks system last master plan was five years ago, according to officials.

Commissioner Carl Lienhoop said the completion of the plan will allow the county parks board to apply for state and other grants to help the parks system.

Although the county does not have to seek bidders for professional services contracts, the parks department did reach out to four different companies, but Zec Eight Insights was the only one to respond with a bid, said Commissioners President Larry Kleinhenz.

Half of the funds will be coming from a grant through Heritage Fund — The Bartholomew County Community Foundation and the other half through COVID recovery funds.