Counseling center at IUPUC holding open house

IUPUC’s Tom & Barbara Schoellkopf Community Counseling Center will be having an open house next week.

The Schoellkopf Center is a training clinic which provides mental health counseling services to students enrolled at IUPUC, Ivy Tech Community College Columbus, and Purdue Polytechnic Columbus. Services are also available t0 residents of Columbus, Bartholomew County, and surrounding communities.

Counseling services are provided by students in the Master’s in Mental Health Counseling degree program and supervised by clinical professors. The center screens clients to ensure they can provide appropriate care.

The open house be on Wednesday, September 20th from 4 to 6 p.m. The open house will include brief remarks, tours of the facilities, and light refreshments.

The event is free and you are invited to attend but reservations are requested. You can get more information about the center and register for the open house at iupuc.edu/tbsc