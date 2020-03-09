Council to weigh changes to deputies retirement, benefit plans

The Bartholomew County Council will be weighing tonight whether or not Sheriff Matt Myers should be earning time toward a pension while serving as sheriff.

The sheriff’s department merit board is bringing several suggested changes to the department’s benefit plans tonight including increasing death benefits for a deputy killed in the line of duty, and a lump sum retirement option for retirees.

But more controversial is a plan that would allow a deputy, including the sheriff, to accrue retirement time with only eight years of county service, instead of the eight years and one month now required. The extra month was added to the plan as a way to discourage outsiders from being interested in running for sheriff, as sheriffs can only serve for eight years under the Indiana constitution.

Other county office holders who are term limited, can begin accruing retirement after eight years, although they use a different retirement system than deputies.

The council meets at 6 p.m. Monday night in the Bartholomew County Governmental Office building on Third Street.