Council approves tax break for Applied Laboratories expansion

Columbus City Council approved a tax break last night that will allow Applied Laboratories to expand its facilities just off of Indianapolis Road.

Applied Laboratories and Moravec Realty are planning $4 million of real property improvements and $3 million in personal property including new equipment at the facility on Brian Drive.

Company President Jeff Logston explained that the company’s surging business in the sale of nasal saline products requires more warehouse space and packaging and filling equipment.

The Council approved a tax abatement that lets the company phase in new property taxes on the investment over 10 years.