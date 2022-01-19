Council approves new tree and shrub ordinance

Columbus City Council has given its first approval to a new ordinance regulating street trees and shrubs in the city. The changes would apply to trees on public property adjoining a street or in the public right-of-way.

Melissa Begley, with the city planning department, told City Council last night that the previous ordinance was outdated and provided little guidance or control on the location, types or sizes or trees and shrubs allowed near city streets nor how they should be maintained. The existing ordinance essentially says that anyone can plant a tree in the right-of-way. And it gave authority for enforcing the ordinance to a non-existent city office.

She said that it was impossible to determine when the previous ordinance was first written, but it had not been updated since at least 1994.

The Board of Public Works and Safety will also be asked to adopt a tree manual with more specific details, including the types of trees welcome in the right-of-way, their sizes and pruning guidelines.

City Council voted unanimously to approve the new ordinance on first reading and to put it into property channels for next steps.