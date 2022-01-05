Council approves $684k spending for People Trail expansion

Columbus City Council signed off on a plan last night to partially fund a bicentennial-themed section of the People Trail in downtown Columbus.

The 1821 Trail extension will run along First Street behind the Bartholomew County Jail, Columbus City Hall and the former Republic building, all the way to the Robert N. Stewart Bridge on Second Street. Plans are to include historical markers, mini-plazas, a gateway element and other amenities for a total cost of about $2.3 million dollars.

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission last month approved spending almost $684,000 toward the project with money coming from a former certified tech park fund that was closed out last year.

Columbus City Council voted 5-2 to approve that expenditure at its meeting last night with council members Grace Kestler and Frank Miller opposing the resolution.