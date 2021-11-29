Coroner orders forensic autopsy of missing girl’s body

Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting has ordered a forensic autopsy for 2-year-old Emma Sweet, whose body was recovered from East Fork White River late Sunday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the autopsy will be conducted this afternoon in Columbus. Results are expected to take around 4-6 weeks.

Information surrounding the investigation of Emma Sweet’s death is being released by the lead agency, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.