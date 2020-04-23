Coronavirus updates for April 23rd: Cases top 13k statewide; State expands drive-thru testing

Indiana now has 13,039 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 612 cases since Wednesday’s total, The state has had 706 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 45 deaths from the previous day, according to the state health department.

Bartholomew County has 163 confirmed cases, an increase of 17 cases since Wednesday. There have been 8 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, an increase of one.

In other area counties, Decatur has 182 cases and has had 22 deaths. Jennings 67 cases and 1 death, Jackson 100 cases and no deaths, Brown 15 cases and 1 death, Johnson 478 cases and 43 deaths, and Shelby 145 cases and 6 deaths.

State expands drive-thru testing criteria

The Indiana State Department of Health is conducting drive-thru clinics at areas in need throughout the state.

To increase our testing of Hoosiers who are sick, starting tomorrow we are expanding who can be tested at our drive-thru clinics to include healthcare workers, first responders, or essential workers and someone in your household is symptomatic. If you are not a healthcare worker, first responder, or essential worker but you are at higher risk due to your age, weight, or underlying health conditions and are symptomatic, you also can visit a drive-thru clinic for testing.

One test per vehicle, Indiana residents only.

To get your results from a drive-thru test, if you were tested at an ISDH drive-thru site after April 13, you can visit https://eportal.isdh.in.gov/COVID. Enter the number you were given onsite to access your results.

Who needs a COVID-19 test?

Indiana State Department of Health says healthcare providers may order a test for any patient who needs one based on their clinical evaluation. ISDH will continue to focus on testing our highest-risk Hoosiers so that we can continue to quickly provide results needed to protect the most vulnerable residents.

Those individuals include:

Anyone who is admitted to the hospital whose physician is concerned that their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19.

Symptomatic healthcare workers (inpatient, outpatient, nursing home, and other long-term service facilities) and first responders who provide direct care to at-risk patients.

Symptomatic long-term care facility residents or staff who have direct contact with patients.

Persons experiencing homelessness.

Patients who expire with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Patients and staff at correctional facilities

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Patients with underlying health conditions with symptoms of COVID-19, including lung or heart disease, or who are immunocompromised, obese or pregnant women.

If you still have questions, call the ISDH COVID-19 call center at 877-826-0011.

For additional information, visit https://coronavirus.in.gov.