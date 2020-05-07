Coronavirus update for May 7th: Two more dead in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County has had two more deaths from COVID-19.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health., there are 22,503 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 650 cases since Wednesday’s report.

There have been 1,295 deaths in Indiana as of yesterday afternoon’s update, an increase of 31 deaths from the previous day’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 316 confirmed cases, an increase of 2 since Wednesday. There have been 21 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County.

In other area counties, Decatur has 208 cases and has had 28 deaths, Jennings 89 cases and 3 deaths; Jackson 219 cases and 1 death; Brown 25 cases and 1 death; Johnson 754 cases and 77 deaths; and Shelby 243 cases and 15 deaths, an increase of one.