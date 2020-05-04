Coronavirus update for May 3rd: Indiana close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases

Indiana is at nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has passed 11 hundred deaths, as of Sunday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

According to the most recent update, there are 19, 933 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 645 cases since Saturday’s report.

There have been 1,132 deaths as of yesterday afternoon’s update, an increase of 17 deaths from the previous day’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 261 confirmed cases, an increase of 7 since Friday. There have been 14 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, two more since Friday’s update. There have been 2,156 tests of Bartholomew County residents, with 1,488 negative results and 392 results pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 202 cases and has had 28 deaths; Jennings 82 cases and 3 deaths, an increase of one death; Jackson 165 cases and 1 death; Brown 18 cases and 1 death, Johnson 706 cases and 72 deaths, an increase of 5 deaths; and Shelby 222 cases and 12 deaths.