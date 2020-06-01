Coronavirus update for May 31st: State closes in on 2k COVID-19 deaths

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 34,574 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 397 cases since Saturdays report.

There have been 1,967 deaths in Indiana as of yesterday afternoons update, an increase of 9 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 35 deaths. Local health officials say there have been 5,220 tests given to county residents, of which 3,925 were negative and 917 results are still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 224 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 130 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 389 cases and 1 death, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,105 cases and 108 deaths and Shelby 373 cases and 22 deaths.