Coronavirus update for May 29th: Bartholomew Co. passes 500 cases

Bartholomew County has reached a new landmark for COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health,Bartholomew County has 500 confirmed cases and there have been 34 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County.

Statewide there are 33,558 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 521 cases since Thursday’s report.

There have been 1,946 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 40 deaths from the previous numbers.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 224 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 130 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 379 cases and 1 death, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,093 cases and 108 deaths an increase of two since yesterday and Shelby 368 cases and 22 deaths.