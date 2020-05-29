Coronavirus update for May 28th: State passes 33k cases, 1,900 deaths

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 33,068 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 646 cases since Wednesdays report.

There have been 1,907 deaths in Indiana as of Thursday afternoons update, an increase of 37 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 490 confirmed cases and there have been 34 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 224 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 129 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 372 cases and 1 death, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,092 cases and 106 deaths an increase of two since Wednesday and Shelby 368 cases and 22 deaths, an increase of one death.