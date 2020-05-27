Coronavirus update for May 27th: County sees another death from COVID-19

Bartholomew County has had another death from COVID-19.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 32,437 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 370 cases since Tuesday’s report.

There have been 1,871 deaths in Indiana as of Wednesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 18 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 486 confirmed cases and there have been 34 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County, an increase of one since yesterday.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 224 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 128 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 368 cases and 1 death, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,092 cases and 104 deaths, Shelby 321 cases and 21 deaths.