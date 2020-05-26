Coronavirus update for May 26th: State passes 32k cases

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 32,078 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 373 cases since Monday’s report.

There have been 1,850 deaths in Indiana as of Tuesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 18 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 481 confirmed cases and there have been 33 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 224 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 127 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 367 cases and 1 death, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,086 cases and 104 deaths, Shelby 314 cases and 21 deaths.