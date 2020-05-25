Coronavirus update for May 25th: Indiana deaths top 1,800

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 31,715 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 354 cases since Sunday’s report.

There have been 1,832 deaths in Indiana as of Monday afternoon’s update, an increase of 8 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 480 confirmed cases and there have been 33 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 224 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 127 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 361 cases and 1 death, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,082 cases and 104 deaths, Shelby 314 cases and 21 deaths.