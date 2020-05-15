Coronavirus update for May 15th: Indiana passes 1,500 deaths and 26k cases

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 26,043 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 634 cases since Wednesday’s report.

There have been 1,508 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 26 deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 383 confirmed cases, an increase of 13 since Wednesday. There have been 29 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County. That’s two more than yesterday.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 216 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 109 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 304 cases and 1 death, Brown 29 cases and 1 death, Johnson 952 cases and 91 deaths, Shelby 275 cases and 18 deaths.