Coronavirus update for May 13th: Indiana adds 409 COVID-19 cases

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 25,473 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 409 cases since Tuesday’s report.

There have been 1,482 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 38 deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 370 confirmed cases, an increase of 7 since Tuesday. There have been 27 deaths from COVID-19 in Bartholomew County.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 215 cases and 30 deaths, Jennings 108 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 299 cases and 1 death, Brown 28 cases and 1 death, Johnson 838 cases and 91 deaths, Shelby 273 cases and 18 deaths.