Coronavirus update for May 12th: 25k+ cases statewide, more than 1,400 deaths

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 25,127 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 566 cases since Monday’s report.

There have been 1,444 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 33 deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 367 confirmed cases, an increase of 7 since Monday. There have been 27 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, which is up by 1. There have been 3,131 county residents tested with 2,326 negative and 475 tests pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 215 cases and has had 29 deaths, Jennings 98 cases and 3 deaths; Jackson 285 cases and 1 death; Brown 28 cases and 1 death; Johnson 840 cases and 91 deaths; and Shelby 272 cases and 17 deaths.