Coronavirus update for May 10th: Indiana passes 24k cases of COVID-19

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health., there are 24,126 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 402 cases since Saturday’s report.

There have been 1,379 deaths in Indiana as of yesterday afternoon’s update, an increase of 17 deaths from the previous day’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 346 confirmed cases, an increase of 13 since Friday. There have been 26 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, an increase of four since Friday. There have been 2,931 tests of Bartholomew County residents, with 2,157 negative results and 449 tests with results still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 212 cases and has had 28 deaths, Jennings 96 cases and 3 deaths; Jackson 278 cases and 1 death; Brown 26 cases and 1 death; Johnson 807 cases and 85 deaths; and Shelby 261 cases and 16 deaths.