Coronavirus update for June 9th: Indiana deaths increase by 14

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 37,623 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 244 cases since Sunday’s update.

There have been 2,135 deaths in Indiana as of Monday afternoon’s update, an increase of 14 since yesterday.

Bartholomew County has 536 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 40 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 234 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 133 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 404 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 34 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,139 cases and 114 deaths and Shelby 401 cases and 22 deaths.