Coronavirus update for June 5th: 27 new deaths statewide

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 36,578 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 533 cases since Thursday’s report.

There have been 2,078 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 27 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 39 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 231 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 132 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 401 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,125 cases and 113 deaths and Shelby 397 cases and 22 deaths.