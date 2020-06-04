Coronavirus update for June 4th: Bartholomew County sees one more death

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 36,096 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 452 cases since Wednesday’s report.

There have been 2,052 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 20 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 39 deaths, ain increasea of one death

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 231 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 132 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 399 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,121 cases and 112 deaths, an increase of two deaths and Shelby 397 cases and 22 deaths.