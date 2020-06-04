Coronavirus update for June 3rd: Indiana has 10 deaths from virus

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 35,712 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 511 cases since Tuesdays report.

There have been 2,032 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoons update, an increase of 10 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 38 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 230 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 131 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 394 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,120 cases and 110 deaths, and Shelby 398 cases and 22 deaths.