Coronavirus update for June 30th: State passes 45k cases



Indiana has now topped 45 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 45,228 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 312 cases since Sunday’s update.

There have been 2,432 deaths in Indiana as of Monday afternoon’s update, an increase of 5 since Sunday.

Bartholomew County has had 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 242 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 170 cases and 9 deaths, Jackson 451 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 38 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,231 cases and 117 deaths, and Shelby 413 cases with 25 deaths