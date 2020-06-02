Coronavirus update for June 2nd: Nearly 300 new cases in state

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 34,830 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 292 cases since Sunday’ report.

There have been 1,976 deaths in Indiana as of yesterday afternoon’s update, an increase of 9 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 35 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 224 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 130 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 392 cases and 1 death, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,115 cases and 109 deaths and Shelby 373 cases and 22 deaths.