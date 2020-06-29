Coronavirus update for June 29th: Bartholomew County sees another death

Bartholomew County has added another death from COVID-19, bringing the county to 44 deaths so far.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 44,930 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 362 cases since Saturday’s update.

There have been 2,427 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 3 since Saturday.

Bartholomew and Shelby counties both saw an additional death from COVID-19 from last week’s totals.Bartholomew County has had 577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and increase of five cases since last week

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 241 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 168 cases and 9 deaths, Jackson 446 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 38 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,205 cases and 117 deaths, and Shelby 412 cases with 25 deaths