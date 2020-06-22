Coronavirus update for June 22nd: Statewide deaths slow, Bartholomew adds another

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 42,423 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 393 cases since Saturday’s update.

There have been 2,350 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 5 since Saturday.

Bartholomew County has had 567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 43 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 239 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 161 cases and 9 deaths, Jackson 431 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 37 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,200 cases and 117 deaths, and Shelby 408 cases with 24 deaths