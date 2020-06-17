Coronavirus update for June 17th: Area adds three more COVID-19 deaths

Bartholomew County and surrounding counties have added three more deaths from COVID-19.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 40,786 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 440 cases since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,265 deaths in Indiana as of Tuesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 14 since Monday.

Bartholomew County has had 558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 42 deaths, an increase of one since yesterday. Johnson County has had 115 deaths, an increase of one, and Shelby County added a death from the disease, bringing the county to 23 total.