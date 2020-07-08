Coronavirus update for July 8th: Jennings County sees another death

Jennings County has added another death from COVID-19.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 48,626 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 314 cases since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,524 deaths in Indiana as of Tuesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 19 since Monday.

Bartholomew County has had 589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths. Jennings County reported a death on July 6th, bringing the county total to 12 deaths and 176 cases. That was the first death in an area county since last week.