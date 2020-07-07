Coronavirus update for July 7th: No new local deaths reported

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 48,331 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 330 cases since Sunday’s update.

There have been 2,505 deaths in Indiana as of Monday afternoon’s update, an increase of 6 since Sunday.

Bartholomew County has had 586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths. The last reported death in Bartholomew and surrounding counties was Wednesday in Jennings County.