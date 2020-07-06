Coronavirus update for July 6th: State passes 48k cases, 2500 deaths

Indiana has now topped 48,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2500 deaths in the state.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 48,008 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 596 cases since Saturday’s update.

There have been 2,500 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 6 since Sunday.

Bartholomew County has had 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths. The last reported death in Bartholomew and surrounding counties was Wednesday in Jennings County.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 25 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 176 cases and 11 deaths, Jackson 470 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 39 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,278 cases and 118 deaths, and Shelby 425 cases with 25 deaths.