Coronavirus update for July 20th: State passes 56k cases

Indiana has now topped 56,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,600 deaths.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 56,571 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 927 cases since Saturday’s update.

There have been 2,629 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 2 since Saturday.

Bartholomew County has had 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 264 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 187 cases and 12 deaths, Jackson 502 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 54 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,432 cases and 118 deaths, and Shelby 474 cases with 25 deaths.

The most recent death in our area was July 6th, in Jennings County.