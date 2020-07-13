Coronavirus update for July 13th : Last local death a week ago



It has been a week since a death from COVID-19 was reported in area counties.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 51,612 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 560 cases since Saturday’s update.

There have been 2,567 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 4 since Saturday.

Bartholomew County has had 601 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths. The most recent death in Bartholomew and surrounding counties was July 6th in Jennings County.