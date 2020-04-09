Coronavirus update for April 9th: State numbers increase

The Indiana State Department of Health reports this morning that Bartholomew County has 83 positive COVID-19 test results, with 107 in Decatur, 45 in Jennings, 53 in Jackson, 9 in Brown, 248 in Johnson and 61 in Shelby counties.

Bartholomew County has not had any more deaths from the disease, with four so far and Decatur County is holding steady with six. Brown County has had only a single death. Shelby County added a single death, for two total and there have been 11 in Johnson County, an increase of three. Neither Jackson nor Jennings county has had a death from the disease.

The state is reporting 6,351 positive test results for COVID-19 in the state and 245 deaths as of this morning’s update.