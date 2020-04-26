Coronavirus update for April 26th: State tops 15k cases, 800 deaths

Indiana now has 15,012 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 634 cases since Saturday’s total. The state has had 813 deaths as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 29 deaths from the previous day, according to the state health department.

Bartholomew County has 206 confirmed cases, an increase of 31 cases since Friday. There have been 10 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County an increase of two since last week. 1,447 tests have been done on Bartholomew County residents with 1,084 negative results and 121 tests still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 194 cases and has had 27 deaths, an increase of 3 deaths since last week. Jennings 72 cases and 1 death, Jackson 114 cases and no deaths, Brown 15 cases and 1 death, Johnson 533 cases and 51 deaths — an increase of 3 since last week, and Shelby 180 cases and 6 deaths.