Coronavirus update for April 14th: Statewide cases top 8,500; deaths near 400

Indiana now has 8,527 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, and has had 387 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon’s update.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that Bartholomew County has 110 confirmed cases, unchanged from Sunday. There have been four deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, which remains unchanged from last week. Bartholomew County has had 839 tests done, of which 567 were negative and 111 are still awaiting results.

In other area counties, Decatur County has 153 cases and has had 10 deaths. Jennings 58 cases and no deaths, Jackson 70 cases and no deaths, Brown 13 cases and 1 death, 329 cases in Johnson and 21 deaths and 77 positive test results in Shelby County and 3 deaths.