Coronavirus update 2 for March 17th: Edinburgh schools, Governor’s update,

Edinburgh Community School Corp. update

Edinburgh Community School Corp would like to thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this uncharted change in our planned school year. We understand there will be issues, collaboration, and creativity happening over the next few weeks, but we are doing everything we can to provide the best information as we understand the current situation in our state and community.

If you would like to pick up meals for your students, it is EXTREMELY important that you complete the survey to make sure that we have enough meals prepared and can properly account for the meals served. These free meals for all students are served “Grab and Go”. A lunch and breakfast will be provided at the same time.

Below is our current plan for ensuring school age students have continued meal service during this time.

Meals – Our excellent cafeteria staff will be preparing and distributing meals through the summer meals program. Meals are free to children 18 and under.

When: Monday Friday, March 23 to March 27 and Monday Friday, March 30 to April 3, 2020

Where: Outside the main entrance of East Side Elementary, 810 East Main Cross, Edinburgh. Pull into the bus only drive and someone will bring the meals to your vehicle.

When: Pick up times will be 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday-Friday starting March 23, 2020

The USDA has made this exception during this unique situation that our state and country is enduring. It is EXTREMELY important that you complete the survey on our website at ecsc.k12.in.us or facebook to ensure that we have enough meals prepared. We need to order the food and milk in advance so your prompt response to the survey will be greatly appreciated. If you dont have access to complete the online survey, please call 812-526-2681 with the number of student meals to be picked up and what days you will be picking up.

Gov. Holcomb signs new executive order

In a continuing effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced additional efforts.

Here are additional directives from Governor Holcomb:

Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order Monday memorializing that days announcements. A copy of the executive order is attached. Here is a link to Mondays press release: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/gov-holcomb-announces-more-steps-to-slow-the-spread-of-covid-19/ The governors executive order also actives the Indiana National Guard to be on duty to assist as needed. The governors executive order also delays non-essential public meetings. For essential meetings, one member is required to be physically present, but other members will be allowed to participate electronically.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants should now be closed to dine-in patrons. They may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March. The Governor expects those businesses to comply with the directive for the safety of Hoosiers in their communities without the need to call for enforcement measures.

Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has provided guidance to WIC agencies to help them continue to serve clients while protecting staff and their families. https://www.in.gov/isdh/19691.htm

The CDC has issued new guidance for when people can come out of self-isolation or quarantine. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

The ISDH call center continues to experience high volume. Hoosiers with general questions are encouraged to visit the website in.gov/coronavirus for more information. ISDH has implemented a toll-free call center at 877-826-0011 that includes options for healthcare providers as well as the public. Call center staff will not offer medical advice or provide test results.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has 12 Workforce Regions throughout the state. At least one WorkOne is open in each region, except Marion County. DWD is working with that local WorkOne to ensure unemployment insurance claimants who need access to a computer have that access. The DWD office in the Indiana Government Center South in Marion County is open from 8 a.m. 4:30 p.m. and has computers available for use. Here is a link to FAQ on Unemployment Insurance: https://www.in.gov/dwd/files/Indiana_Unemployment_FAQ.pdf

The Indiana State Library is now closed to the public. Access to the librarys online services, such as Ask-A-Librarian, INSPIRE and the Digital Collections, will continue to be available without interruption.

More information may be found at the ISDH website at in.gov/coronavirus/ and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.