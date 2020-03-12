Coronavirus roundup: Sporting events canceled, amusement parks close

As reported by our news-gathering partners at Network Indiana and Total Talk News Networks:

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is placing visitor restrictions for all high school tournaments. The high school boys basketball tournament on Saturday and girls gymnastics final on Thursday will continue, but attendance will be limited due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Only 75 admissions will be allowed for each team for the boys basketball tournament. Everyone except coaches, support staff, school administrators and immediate families of the players will not be allowed to attend.

The Indiana State School Music Association has canceled all music events through April 11 to protect students, schools and communities from the spread of the coronavirus. More than 35,000 students from more than 300 schools across the state would have been participating in the events. The cancellation includes ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals.

Both Walt Disney World and the Universal Orlando resort will close this weekend to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. The four Disney parks and two water parks will close the morning of March 15h through the end of the month. Hotels and the Disney Springs retail complex will remain open. The Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures starting this Saturday through the end of the month. Universal will close both of its theme parks and its water park at the end of business on Sunday.

The NBA could be out of action for a minimum of 30 days. ESPN reports league owners are asking commissioner Adam Silver to reevaluate the league’s suspension of play in 30 days. The NBA is expected to give a timetable in a formal announcement soon. Most major sports leagues have been suspended or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA also canceled all of its remaining winter and spring sporting events and championships, including the NCAA Tournament.