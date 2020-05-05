Coronavirus roundup for May 5th: State passes 12,000 positive tests, 1,200 dead

Indiana has passed 21,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

According to the most recent update, there are 21, 033 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 541 cases since Monday’s report.

There have been 1,213 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 62 deaths from the previous day’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 297 confirmed cases, an increase of 28 since Sunday. There have been 17 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, three more since yesterday’s update.

In other area counties, Decatur has 205 cases and has had 28 deaths; Jennings 86 cases and 3 deaths; Jackson 183 cases and 1 death; Brown 18 cases and 1 death, Johnson 730 cases and 75 deaths, an increase of three deaths since yesterday; and Shelby 229 cases and 14 deaths, an increase of one since yesterday.