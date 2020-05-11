Coronavirus roundup for May 11th: State passes 1,400 dead from virus

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 24,627 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 511 cases since Sunday’s report.

There have been 1,411 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 32 deaths from Sunday’s numbers.

Bartholomew County has 360 confirmed cases, an increase of 14 since Sunday. There have been 26 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County. There have been 2,952 county residents tested with 2,208 negative and 424 tests pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 215 cases and has had 29 deaths, Jennings 96 cases and 3 deaths; Jackson 282 cases and 1 death; Brown 26 cases and 1 death; Johnson 827 cases and 90 deaths; and Shelby 272 cases and 16 deaths.